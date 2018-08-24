Old well prompts homes in Orlando to evacuate

ORLANDO, Fla. - An old well with pressurized air coming out prompted authorities to evacuate homes in Orlando on Thursday night.

It happened along South Crystal Lake Drive, which is just a few blocks from the 408, in Orlando.

Firefighters blocked off the area and evacuated at least two homes to make sure everyone is safe. At first, they thought this was a possible sinkhole, but they now say that is not the case.

Neighbors told News 6 it started with bubbles coming out of the ground and a strange smell.

"My neighbor came and got me to look over here, something is bubbling up from the ground and he said, 'Hey, what do you think this is?' I said, 'I don't know, but it smells funny,'" John Clementson said.

Clementson said it started out small near the front of the entrance of the house just after 7 p.m. Thursday. He said he and his neighbor were not taking any chances.

"It's right next to the house. It's kind of a chemically smell, but not something I'm familiar with. It doesn't smell good," Clementon said.

Orlando firefighters told News 6 at first they thought it was a gas line. News 6 saw crews examining the hole, trying to figure out what was causing it.

"We've tested it for hydrocyanide, hydrogen sulfide, CO, oxygen levels. We've found nothing hazardous," said Lt. Derek Aagaard, with the Orlando Fire Department.

Officials said after they dug around the hole, they think they found an old well with pressurized air coming out. They told News 6 it's not dangerous, but that doesn't explain the strong smell.

"It does occasionally burp, so to speak, and give off a strong odor, but it's not detectable on any of our meters," Aagaard said.

People were evacuated for some time until crews were able to figure out what to do next.

An engineer could be out to the property to take a look at the well Friday.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.