ClickO on the Go: Gator in the gulf; possible roller coaster lawsuit

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, June 19:

Chaotic chase

A Cocoa man and a bail bondsman went on a wild car chase Monday afternoon. Pedro Lopez, 31, was being sought by the bondsman for violating his probation, according to Brevard County deputies. Lopez hit at least two other vehicles and was taken into custody, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office. Read the full story on the chase here.

Space Force

President Donald Trump announced plans for the Department of Defense to create a sixth military branch called the Space Force during the National Space Council meeting Monday. The president said that the new military branch will be considered "separate but equal" to the U.S. Air Force. Learn more about landmark decision here.

Coaster consequences

Attorney Matt Morgan is representing three of the victims of a derailed roller coaster accident in Daytona Beach. Morgan says the coaster victims may have sustained lifelong injuries and "only time will tell" whether or not a lawsuit will be filed. Find out more about the aftermath of the roller coaster derailment here.

Unusual lap

This gator wanted to join in on the summer beach fun -- so he took a dip in the Gulf of Mexico. Beachgoers were shocked to see the freshwater animal leisurely swimming in the ocean, just off Big Hickory Island, on Monday. Watch the full video here.

Heat and more heat

Central Floridians are getting a break from rain showers Tuesday, but temperatures are soaring. Tuesday's high is expected to reach 95 degrees, so make sure to drink lots of water. Tuesday night's low is in the mid-70s. Check out the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

