Body found in search connected to Orange County Amber Alert

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Friday after a tip led authorities to search near an Orlando home in connection with an Orange County Amber Alert, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

An Amber Alert was issued on May 31 for 16-year-old Bruce Hagans after witnesses told Winter Garden police that he had been abducted by a light-skinned black male with dreadlocks who was driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.

The man was thought to be armed and dangerous.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators and Winter Garden police officials began searching near a home on Robertson Street in Orlando before noon Friday, according to authorities.

Around 1 p.m., Winter Garden police said that a body had been found in the area and an arrest had been made. Officials did not release any details about the body, including identity, sex or age.

Video from Sky 6 showed investigators placing evidence markers in a wooded area next to the home.

Family members said Hagans is an energetic teen who loves playing drums in his church's band.

"He was big and tall, but he was just like a child. He had a big heart of a 5-year-old. He was a goofy child," his aunt told News 6 on Monday. "It's been a sad time for us ever since."

