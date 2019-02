ORLANDO, Fla. - A fire at an Orlando apartment complex on Tuesday has left 22 people without housing, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Eight units were affected by the blaze at Bellagio Apartments, which was reported before 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still being determined but firefighters say they don't suspect anything criminal.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the residents.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.