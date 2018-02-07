Orlando-area cities among top safest in Florida, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several cities in the greater Orlando area are ranked among the top 10 safest in Florida, according to a new study by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Oviedo, Satellite Beach and Edgewater were in the top ten based on the study, which took into account population size and violent and property crimes as factors in the ranking.

No Orange County cities ranked in the top 100.

The No. 1 safest city is Southwest Florida's Marco Island, according to the study which was based on FBI Uniform Crime Report numbers. Cities with a population less than 10,000 were not included.

With a population of 17,947, Marco Island reported two violent crimes and 94 property crimes for excellent averages of 0.11 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 5.23 property crimes per 1,000 people.

See how other Florida cities ranked here.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a trade organization that includes alarm businesses and other security trade groups.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.