Orlando man accused of supplying pills to minor who overdosed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man has been accused of supplying pills to a minor who overdosed.

Anthony Santiago has been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

July 24, 2019

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a minor overdosed after taking Alprazolam.

Investigators said Santiago sold the minor the drug.

Aug. 6, 2019

An Orange County deputy starts an undercover operation through social media.

The deputy said he asked Santiago if he could buy 40 pills of Alprazolam from him.

Investigators said Santiago sold the deputy 40 pills of Alprazolam around 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 for $120.

Deputies said the pills tested positive to be Alprazolam.

Aug. 9, 2019

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy noticed a social media account from Santiago showed pictures and videos of Alprazolam.

Investigators said the deputy continued his undercover investigation and asked Santiago if he could buy Aplrazolam from him.

Deputies said Santiago gave the undercover deputy 40 pills of the drug.

Oct. 15, 2019.

The deputy noticed a social media account for Santiago had pictures and videos of a white powdery substance, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Oct. 16, 2019

The Sheriff's Office said Santiago told the undercover deputy he was willing to sell him cocaine.

Later in the day the undercover deputy used investigative funds to purchase cocaine from Santiago, according to investigators.

Oct. 18, 2019

Warrants were served at Santiago's house, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said when the undercover deputy called Santiago's phone his contact information appeared on the screen.

Deputies said this shows Santiago used the phone to communicate with the undercover deputy.

Orange County court records show Santiago made his first court appearance on Thursday.

