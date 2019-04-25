Orlando man meets with woman from Snapchat, ends up getting attacked by group of men

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old Orlando man told investigators he was attacked by a group of men after he went to meet with a woman he had talked to on Snapchat, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Tuesday behind the Parks Apartments near John Young Parkway in Orange County.

Deputies said the victim told investigators he was meeting the woman to smoke marijuana.

Investigators said when the 19-year-old man got there he was beat up by four men.

The men took cash and his cellphone, according to the arrest affidavit.

The 19-year-old said he knows some of the suspects from high school.

Deputies have arrested Justin Montilla for robbery. Investigators also arrested a 15-year-old girl.

There is no word at this time about the other suspects.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.