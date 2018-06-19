Orlando native announced as houseguest on CBS show 'Big Brother'

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 20th season of the CBS hit summer reality show Big Brother debuts soon, and Central Florida viewers will have a person to root for right out of the gate.

Orlando native Faysal Shafaat is one of the 16 houseguests who will spend the summer competing for $500,000.

Shafaat, who is a substitute teacher, describes himself as a joker who's hilarious and confident. We’ll see if he keeps us laughing all summer long.

Shafaat says that, while he’ll miss communicating with his family, he's counting on his social game and aligning with a loyal person or two as his strategy to make it all the way to the money.

"Big Brother" will make its two-night debut on June 27 from 8-10 p.m. EDT and June 28 from 9-10 p.m. EDT. It will then air Sundays from 8-9 p.m. EDT, Wednesdays 9-10 p.m. EDT and Thursdays 9-10 p.m. EDT.

Be sure to tune in to see what twists this season brings and if Shafaat has what it takes to beat the 15 others living in the house.

