Orlando police increase patrols after woman raped in Thornton Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are seeking the public's help to identify a rapist who they say attacked a victim in front of her Thornton Park home Saturday evening.

Police said the victim was sexually battered in front of her home on East Jefferson Street around 9:30 p.m.

The victim described her attacker as a light-skinned black man who was wearing all black clothing and a bandana covering his face.

The victim told police the man grabbed her and forced her to the side of the house, where he sexually battered her.

Police said the unknown man fled on foot and has not been located.

Officials said there is not enough evidence at this time to connect the assault with an incident that happened on Cathcart Avenue on Oct. 16. During that incident, a woman was returning from walking her dog when she saw a man behind her as she was about to enter her apartment.

The victim told officers he pushed her door open and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming as he attempted to push her into her apartment, police said.

Investigators said the victim was able to scream until one of her neighbors came out.

The man has not been identified.

After the attacks, Orlando Police Department officials said officers would increase patrols in the downtown Orlando neighborhoods.

Orlando police are asking residents in the Lake Eola Heights and Thornton Park neighborhoods to review any Ring or Nest camera video and to call police if they have any information.

Anyone with information on incident is asked to call 1800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.