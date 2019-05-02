News

Orlando police make arrest in shooting in Parramore neighborhood

Shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said officers arrested a suspect in a shooting in the Parramore neighborhood at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said officers responded to the 800 block of McFall Avenue for the shooting.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the backyard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

 

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities said the victim and the suspect know each other.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

