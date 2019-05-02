Orlando police make arrest in shooting in Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said officers arrested a suspect in a shooting in the Parramore neighborhood at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said officers responded to the 800 block of McFall Avenue for the shooting.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the backyard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Orlando police say a man was shot in the chest this evening on the 800 block of McFall Avenue. Male victim is expected to be okay. Suspect is in custody. #orlando @OrlandoPolice pic.twitter.com/aOWoudT2H4 — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) May 2, 2019

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities said the victim and the suspect know each other.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

