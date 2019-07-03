Orlando woman doing whatever it takes to find missing cat

ORLANDO, Fla. - How far would you go to find your missing pet?

An Orlando woman is doing whatever it takes to find her cat Bobo and has put up dozens of signs around Orlando.

Vickie Westmark is desperate to recover her cat, who went missing on April 19 from her Baldwin Park home.

“It’s really hard. It’s frustrating because you don’t know on a minute-by-minute basis if somebody has your pet, or if they are hoarding them or might have fallen in love, and are keeping them for themselves,” Westmark said.

The Orlando woman launched an all out search for her Bobo.

“We hand walked 1,500 flyers door-to-door across the whole neighborhood. We looked every day for 30 days in different shifts at 10 p.m., 2 a.m., and 7 a.m.,” Westmark said.

But still, she was without her cat, so she went to greater lengths and exhausted all possible resources, including psychics and even a thermal camera.

Westmark said, “I spent $300 on 3,000 robocalls but that was not effective.”

Instead, she heard from strange callers trying to cash in on her pain.

“It started off as a call that the person said they had my pet and wanted the reward,” Westmark said.

Thats when Westmark said she received text messages from an unknown person threatening to kill a cat.

“You just don’t think people will be so cruel about your plight,” Westmark said.

Turning her pain into hope, she decided to make a difference.

“So I started project Bobo to not just help Bobo but to help our entire community to help all lost pets,” Westmark said.

Westmark said she will be at Project Bobo booth at Baldwin Park First Friday Festival on July 5 to help pet owners in Central Florida.



