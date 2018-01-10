Palm Bay mother arrested after dead animals found in home

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay mother is being held without bond after investigators say she was living in a house of filth with 65 animals, five of which were dead.

Police say a tip from the Department of Children and Families led to the discovery on Edgewood Drive earlier this week.

Officers say every room in Michelle Murray's home was covered in animal waste.

The 38-year-old was arrested on child abuse charges because her teenage son was also living in the home.

The surviving animals were turned over to a veterinarian for treatment.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.