Palm Bay police conduct dig in renewed search for Brandy Hall

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are actively pursuing leads in the search for missing firefighter Brandy Hall, last seen more than 13 years ago, including conducting a dig for her possible remains this month, according to department officials.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports Hall's disappearance is no longer cold and Palm Bay police are dedicating more resources to solving her case.

Hall, 32, a mother of two, was last seen the night of Aug. 17, 2006, when she drove away from the Malabar Fire Station.

Sgt. Jeff Spears, who oversees Palm Bay's Major Case Unit, told Florida Today the department assigned a new detective to the case "trying to get some new eyes involved."

In a statement Monday, police said the department recently deployed cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar to search areas known to be frequented by Hall. One of those areas will be searched again in the near future, according to the statement.

Florida Today reports the dig happened this month searching for Hall's remains.

Police are not disclosing where or when the additional search will happen to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

After the area is searched, police said they will provide an update.

