Palm Coast doctor accused of groping patients faces battery charges

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Palm Coast urgent care doctor who was accused of groping female patients has been charged with battery months after the allegations surfaced, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said multiple patients reported inappropriate interactions at Palm Coast Urgent Care involving Dr. Florence Fruehan, but due to the statute of limitations, authorities were only able to charge him in two cases.

In many cases, Fruehan asked the victims if they were married. When they said they were widowed, he took them to an exam room under the premise of performing a mammogram but then groped their breasts and said, "I'm sorry your husband died," before leaving the room, according to documents.

On May 24, one of the victims reported that she went to Palm Coast Urgent Care to have a prescription refilled and Fruehan began asking her questions about her person life. After she told him she was a widow, he asked if she had received a mammogram recently. She said she hadn't and asked for a referral to an OB-GYN, according to the report.

Fruehan led the victim to a small exam room and groped her breasts. He said, "I'm sorry your husband died" and left the room, the affidavit said. The victim said she was in shock and she never gave Fruehan permission to touch her breasts.

While investigating that incident, deputies said they found multiple women who reported similar encounters, dating back to 2015.

Authorities said they were able to file charges in one other case.

In that instance, a woman said she and her 2-year-old child went to Fruehan's office Sept. 26, 2016 for a physical exam that she needed completed for her insurance.

According to the affidavit, Fruehan told the victim to lie down and touched her breasts without saying anything. The victim said she felt uncomfortable because her child was in the room and there was not a female nurse or attendant present.

While the victim was walking to the reception desk to check out, Fruehan wrapped his arm around her waist and told her to open her mouth then grabbed an instrument and examined her throat, eyes and ears at the checkout desk, the report said.

The victim reported the incident to authorities on Aug. 4.

Deputies said they are still investigating allegations against Fruehan.

“I am very proud of our detectives and the excellent work they have done following every lead to make sure this individual is held responsible for the trauma that he has caused to victims,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Unfortunately, the statute of limitations makes it impossible to charge him on every alleged assault. We are still investigating other allegations against him. We ask that anyone who may have been assaulted to come forward so we can make sure this guy never has the opportunity to victimize someone again.”

The Florida Department of Health in August placed an emergency restriction order against Fruehan effective immediately that prevents him from treating or interacting with any female patients without being accompanied by another health care professional currently in possession of a clear and active license with the FDOH, officials said.

Any patient of Fruehan's who felt that he or she had an inappropriate experience while under his care is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 to file a formal complaint.

