WATCH LIVE: Penalty phase for man convicted of killing 2 Kissimmee officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The penalty phase for Everett Miller, who was convicted of murder earlier this year in the 2017 shooting deaths of two Kissimmee police officers, will continue Wednesday.

A jury convicted Miller in September in the fatal shootings of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday in the penalty phase, and the defense will argue its case Wednesday. Jurors will then recommend whether Miller should face life in prison or the death penalty.

Prosecutors said Miller killed the officers in a premeditated, cold and calculated manner.

The defense, however, maintains there was no time for premeditation because the shootings happened so fast. The defense also says Miller, a Marine veteran, suffers from PTSD and depression.

‪Officer Baxter’s widow, Sadia Baxter, said her husband’s death has been a nightmare.

"How can I rest, knowing that I am the sole provider to my girls because their father was taken," she said. "Never in a million years would I have thought my husband, Matthew, would be shot and murdered. On top of Matthew being taken from me, I also lost my friend and Sgt. Sam Howard."

Sadia Baxter is raising the couple's three young daughters.

Matthew Baxter's sister became emotional while reading her impact statement.

"I wish that he was here. I miss him so dearly and I wish that he was here," Elizabeth Sawyer said. "He was the most amazing brother. I’ll never forget the impact he had on my life."

