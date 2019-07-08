Penalty phase resumes in Scott Nelson's murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Convicted killer Scott Nelson could learn soon whether he will live or die for the murder of a Winter Park caretaker.

The sentencing phase of Nelson's trial is scheduled to resume Monday after an Orange County judge sent the jury home last week.

The judge called out Nelson in court Wednesday after Nelson interrupted a prosecutor who was asking a witness about Nelson's use of racial slurs.

"He called me a racist in front of five black jurors. Mistrial now!" Nelson said.

Nelson was recently found guilty of killing Jennifer Fulford, 56, in 2017.

During the trial, Nelson provided chilling details about Fulford's death. Nelson blamed his parole officer for her murder.

Last week, jurors heard statements from Fulford's relatives and Nelson's brother.

The trail's penalty phase is set to resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.