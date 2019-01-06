Person dead at UCF-affiliated apartment complex, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - University of Central Florida police are responding to a call about a death at the Pointe at Central apartments near the school's campus, according to officials from the UCF Police Department.

Police said the victim is not a UCF student and that they have no reason to believe the surrounding area or the school's campus is in any danger.

Authorities said the Orange County Sheriff's Office will also be investigating the incident.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the death to call 800-423-8477.

