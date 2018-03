ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after being injured in a house fire Sunday night, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.

Crews said they arrived to the home at 38th Street and South Rio Grande Avenue to find it 20 percent engulfed.

No other details were immediately released.

