Man shot multiple times in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times in Orlando Wednesday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened at 4462 Crossroads Court at 10:16 a.m. The victim was shot in the leg while he was on a patio of a top floor apartment, according to police.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Information on a possible shooter was not available.

Pictures from the scene showed multiple patrol vehicles outside Crossroads Apartments.

The shooting is under investigation.

