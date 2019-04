BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane went down in Brevard County, coming to a final rest in a large, grassy area.

A public information officer with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the white aircraft went down in the T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area in Fellsmere.

Either one or two people were on the plane during the incident, deputies said. No one was injured.

