Plywood impales windshield on Florida interstate, narrowly missing driver

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A fortunate driver escaped mostly unscathed when a sheet of plywood impaled her windshield while she was driving on Interstate 95 Friday afternoon.

Pictures from Brevard County Fire Rescue show the piece of plywood still on the hood of the vehicle with its right side piercing the windshield from the top left corner to the bottom right.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol said the plywood fell out from the bed of a pickup truck on northbound I-95 and went through the windshield of a four-door Honda that was traveling behind it at about 2:10 p.m. The pickup truck driver received a ticket for failing to properly secure the load.

The 35-year-old woman in the Honda suffered minor injuries that did not require her to be transported to a hospital.

