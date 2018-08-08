Person fatally struck by SunRail train in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person who was on the tracks was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon by a SunRail train in Orlando, according to officials from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Stratemeyer Drive, north of the Sand Lake Road station.

None of the 110 people onboard the train were injured.

At about 3:30 p.m., Trains P323 and P324 were canceled and Train P322 was delayed by 60 minutes.

Officials said a bus bridge would be set up between the Sand Lake and Orlando Health stations with trains running north and south of the crash scene.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed an ambulance, a firetruck and multiple law enforcement vehicles near the tracks.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

