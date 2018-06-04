News

Police-involved shooting investigated in Orlando

No one injured at Millenium Cove condos, police say

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Ezzy Castro - Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police were involved in a shooting early Monday at a condo complex, but no one was injured, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive at the Millenium Cove Condominiums near Interstate 4 and Conroy Road.

News 6 reporter Ezzy Castro reported that a large portion of a courtyard is blocked off with yellow tape and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence.

Police have not released any details about the shooting.

