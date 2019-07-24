Police seek public's help after woman found unresponsive near scooter dies

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach police are seeking the public's help after a woman who was found lying unresponsive near her scooter died.

Police said Gelisha De Chelle Smith, 28, was found around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the median of eastbound State Road 44 near Sugar Mill Mobile Home Park, with her scooter nearby.

She was taken to Florida Hospital New Smyrna, where she died a short time later.

Because there are no known witnesses to the incident, police said they are having a hard time piecing together what happened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Claudio at 386-402-7790 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could receive a $1,000 for information that leads to an indictment, if applicable.

