Meet the candidates: Here are the Republicans running for US House District 7

Florida’s primary election is Aug. 18 and News 6 wants to help you get to know the candidates of the U.S. House District 7 race before you cast your vote.

District 7 encompasses Orange and Seminole counties. The winner of the primary will take on Democratic Incumbent U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy in November.

Let’s get to know more about the candidates voters can expect to see on their ballots.

Richard Goble

Richard Goble. (WKMG)

Goble was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He earned an undergraduate degree from Wright State University in 1985. Goble also attended Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1999. Goble’s career experience includes working in politics as well as being a founder of the Financial Industry Association. Goble has served as a co-founder with the Young Republicans of Boca Raton.

Leo Valentín

Leo Valentín. (WKMG)

Valentín is a medical doctor who runs a radiology practice in Orlando. Valentín says that through his upbringing and career as a physician, he has learned the “importance of promoting local economies, strengthening communities, making quality health care affordable and protecting hardworking families from an overbearing government.” Valentín has an extensive education. Most notably, he attended Harvard Medical School.

YuKong Zhao

YuKong Zhao. (WKMG)

Zhao was born in Kunming, China. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Science and Technology of China in 1986 and a graduate degree from the University of South Carolina in 1996. Zhao had previously worked as a director of global planning at Siemens Energy, Inc. He co-founded and was president of the Asian American Coalition for Education.

