Gov. DeSantis speaks in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning at a marina in Panama City.

The governor will be joined at Watson Landings by Rep. Neal Dunn, R-District 2, and Dr. Thomas Eason, acting executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He’s scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET.

No other details were shared ahead of time, but News 6 was told DeSantis will discuss red snapper season in Florida.

DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill in Jupiter aimed at “reigning in” pharmacy benefit managers by increasing penalties for clawbacks and spread pricing, as well as boosting transparency in pharmaceutical price hikes, among measures now law.

