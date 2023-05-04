70º

Politics

Gov. DeSantis speaks in Panama City

ClickOrlando.com will stream event live

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Panama City, Bay County, Ron DeSantis, Politics
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. DeSantis oversight board of Disney World has voted to claw back authority over the companys theme park properties. The vote Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by the governors appointees voids a last-minute deal that placed control of theme park design and construction decisions Disneys hands. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning at a marina in Panama City.

The governor will be joined at Watson Landings by Rep. Neal Dunn, R-District 2, and Dr. Thomas Eason, acting executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He’s scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET.

No other details were shared ahead of time, but News 6 was told DeSantis will discuss red snapper season in Florida.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill in Jupiter aimed at “reigning in” pharmacy benefit managers by increasing penalties for clawbacks and spread pricing, as well as boosting transparency in pharmaceutical price hikes, among measures now law.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email