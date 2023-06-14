Who is Marianne Williamson, Democratic candidate for president?

Self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks to the crowd as she launches her 2024 presidential campaign in Washington, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The 70-year-old onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey became the first Democrat to formally challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 nomination. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

If nothing else, Marianne Williamson is persistent.

In 2020, the author who has had seven books appear on the New York Times bestseller list ran what turned out to be a short-lived candidate for president among other Democratic candidates who were trying at the time to defeat then President Donald Trump.

In March, Williams announced she was bidding for the presidency for a second time, despite even more obstacles that exist at this time compared to 2020.

The most notable one is that she is running as a Democrat against incumbent President Joe Biden, which is climbing a high mountain in itself.

Add the fact that Williamson will have little campaign money and has no experience in a political office, and she might be as long shot of a candidate as there can be.

Despite those obstacles, the 70-year-old Williamson is forging on and giving it a go once again.