Gov. Ron DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a "major announcement" Wednesday in The Villages, according to his office.

DeSantis will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at The Savannah Center at 1545 N. Buena Vista Blvd.

Details about the announcement, which will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com, are not known.

DeSantis has made several "major announcements" over the past several weeks, including potential policy changes to medical marijuana, school security, education and more.

