Secret Service questions man with AR-15 outside Trump rally in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Secret Service agents surrounded a man who had what appeared to be an AR-15 in downtown Orlando ahead of President Donald Trump's re-election rally.

Video showed Secret Service members questioning the man on Division Street, near the Amway Center, where the rally will be held Tuesday night.

The man was wearing a tactical belt loaded with magazines and had what appeared to be an AR-15 in his backpack.

After 20 minutes, authorities determined the man was not a threat.

A large crowd gathered, with some lining up Monday morning, for the massive rally.

Trump has said there have been more than 100,000 ticket requests. The Amway Center holds 20,000. Those who don't make it inside the arena will be able to watch the rally on big screens outside.

Meanwhile, opponents of Trump's reelection announcement are launching protests at a nearby gay bar where a mariachi band and a drag queen will perform.

Organizers of the "Win With Love Rally" say Trump's announcement in Orlando is an affront to a city with a large Puerto Rican population and a visible gay community.

The chairman of the local Republican Party says protest organizers are wrong to believe that the president is anti-gay or anti-Hispanic. Charles Hart said Trump fights for all Americans.

Organizers of the Trump announcement are hosting an all-day festival -- dubbed "45 Fest" -- outside the Amway Center on Tuesday.

Protest organizers are promising an appearance by the "Baby Trump" blimp at the bar after they raised money to bring it from South Florida.

