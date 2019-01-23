Possible St. Cloud shooting suspect tracked to Kissimmee home, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officers from several law enforcement agencies were at a Kissimmee home Tuesday where they believed a suspect in a fatal shooting was hiding, officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

SWAT team members, deputies and other police officers had blocked off streets leading into the West Donegan Avenue and Sunset Drive neighborhood near Advent Health. Deputies announced shortly before 8 p.m. that the scene had been cleared and roads would reopen soon.

Sheriff's Office officials said the agency received a tip that Rafael Primera, who is wanted in the shooting, was possibly at the home.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Primera is accused of shooting a man at a St. Cloud home and Primera's wife over the weekend. The man died but Primera's wife was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers said Primera should be considered armed and dangerous. His car was found abandoned in a parking lot of a Kissimmee business, police said Monday.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Primera is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

