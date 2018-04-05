Pregnant woman hospitalized after shooting in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pregnant woman was shot, officials said.

The shooting happened Wednesday at Fruitwood Court and Willowwood Street in Orange County.

Officials said a man and a pregnant woman were fighting outside a home when the man started battering the woman with a fire extinguisher.

Neighbors who saw what was going on called 911 and told the man to stop. Officials said the man continued to batter her and dragged her in the house.

"Multiple people saw this. They were making calls to 911 regarding what they were seeing and hearing," said Jeff Williamson, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

When the couple were inside the house, the man shot the woman multiple times, officials said. At that point, deputies arrived at the house and heard one gunshot.

"We were gathering a contact team to go in because it was a violent altercation," Williamson said. "The contact team was getting together. They put their shields up when they heard a single gunshot after that."

Officials said the woman tried to crawl out the front door, but was unable to do so. Deputies used a nearby tarp and dragged her out of the house and she was put into the back of a deputy's vehicle.

Deputies drove the woman a block over to where an ambulance met them, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officials said she was pregnant, but it is unknown if the unborn child survived. She was in surgery Wednesday night.

Officials said deputies went in the house and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There had been prior calls earlier Wednesday where deputies came out, officials said.

"Apparently we were here a week ago, too, for another domestic issue called out, so there is history between these two individuals," Williamson said.

