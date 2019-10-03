President Trump to speak in The Villages on Thursday

THE VILLAGES - Last-minute preparations were underway Wednesday night for President Donald Trump's visit to Central Florida.

He will be speaking at an invitation-only event at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, which is 49 miles northwest of Orlando.

White House staffers said the president will be speaking about Medicare, and he will sign an executive order calling for further privatizing it.

"We're all interested in what he has to say about Medicare because the vast majority of us are on Medicare, and we want to make sure that it stays healthy," said resident Bob Thompson.

On Wednesday night, people gathered outside the venue where the president will be speaking for live music and dancing.

Some golf carts boasted support for the president, sporting banners and signs.

One golf cart defied them, displaying a sign that read, "lies to date: 12,019."

"I think it's great," said resident Shelley Bowman.

She said she and her friend, Linda McMillan, have been friends for six years even though Bowman supports Mr. Trump, and McMillan does not.

"Obviously, there's a lot of Republicans here," Bowman said. "Why not come here?"

"I'm actually not a Trump supporter, but it will be interesting to see what he has to say about Medicare given the community that he's coming to," McMillan said.

Organizers were expected to put up large screens outside of the venue on Thursday, so people can watch the president's speech from the outside.



