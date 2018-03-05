Rally for clean Dream Act held outside Sen. Rubio's Orlando office

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several community organizations and activists held a rally outside of Sen. Marco Rubio's Orlando office Monday afternoon to demand the passage of a clean Dream Act policy.

The rally took place between 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 201 S. Orange Ave. Members of Hope CommUnity Center, Farmworker Association of Florida, Florida Student Power Network and YAYA plan to attend the event.

"March 5 is the deadline that Congressional members gave to implement a Clean Dream Act and a pathway to citizenship for all young immigrants in the United States. Despite multiple proposals, and endless promises, a bill has still not been passed," organizers wrote on the event's Facebook page.

The Dream Act would pave a pathway to U.S. citizenship for qualified immigrants who entered the country before they were 18 years old and have been left in uncertainty since the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program was terminated in September.

The National Immigration Law Center defines a "clean" Dream Act as one that does not include funding for a border wall or increased border security, interior enforcement or detention centers and would not force mandatory E-Verify for employment eligibility.

As well as demanding the passage of a clean Dream Act, rally attendees also recognized and remember family members who have been deported and those who died during their journey to the U.S.

