Red flag flies at Volusia County beaches amid rough surf, high tide

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Rough surf and high tide has prompted Volusia County lifeguards to fly the red flag and close beach access ramps Tuesday.

Anyone who does chose to visit one of the county's beach is urged to use caution, use off-beach parking and swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

The red flag warning indicates that there's a high hazard on the beach. While the water is still open to the public, swimmers should use caution and remain vigilant. If at any point lifeguards chose to fly a double red flag, then the water will be closed to the public.

The choppy conditions come as Hurricane Michael makes its way toward Florida's panhandle. The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday, likely as a Category 3 hurricane.

As Central Florida prepares to feel effects from the storm, Volusia County Schools canceled all outdoor activities scheduled for Wednesday.

