Reported tornado flips tractor-trailer onto car driving on I-4, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple lanes on I-4 were closed late Friday night after a semitrailer overturned, troopers said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday.

The semitruck was traveling westbound on I-4 near State Road 570 in Polk County when a reported tornado picked the tractor-trailer up and turned it onto an SUV traveling nearby, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, after the trailer had overturned, debris hit two other vehicles on the interstate.

Multiple lanes were shut down on I-4 following the incident. Troopers said the lanes were closed until 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to FHP, no injuries were reported from any of the vehicles.

Stay with News 6 for updates on this developing story

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.