Man shot dead at Orange County gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday at an Orange County gas station, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 3:32 a.m. at the Circle K on Colonial and Powers Drive.

Orange County sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said the man was in a black SUV when he was shot. The man tried to get out of the vehicle, but collapsed and died at the scene, Williamson said.

Deputies said there's no information about the shooter.

An investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: Heavy deputy presence at this Circle K on W. Colonial Drive and Powers Dr. We have reached out to @OrangeCoSheriff for more information. Stay with @news6wkmg for updates. We are live at 5 pic.twitter.com/8UaGUbZpAl — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) June 6, 2018

