Road closures scheduled ahead of bowl games at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - Camping World Stadium in Orlando will be hosting a pair of bowl games in the coming days and to prepare for the influx of visitors and traffic, several streets in the area will be closed.

Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State University will face off in the Camping World Bowl at 5:15 p.m. Thursday and on Monday, Louisiana State University and Notre Dame will go head-to-head at 1 p.m. in the Citrus Bowl.

The Orlando Police Department said it will have extra patrols in the area for both events and anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911 or flag down an officer.

Below is a list of road closures scheduled in the area:

Camping World Bowl

Closures at 8 a.m.:

-West Church Street at Rio Grande Avenue to South Tampa Avenue in both directions

-Westbound West Church Street from North Nashville Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue

-South Street at Rio Grande Avenue

-Rio Grande Avenue at West Anderson Street to Church Street

-Colyer Street at Rio Grande Avenue



Additionally, the Church Street closure between Rio Grande Avenue and South Tampa Avenue will remain in place until Monday evening.



Citrus Bowl

Closures at 7 a.m.:

-West Church Street at Rio Grande Avenue to South Tampa Avenue in both directions

-Westbound West Church Street from North Nashville Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue

-South Street at Rio Grande Avenue

-Rio Grande Avenue at West Anderson Street to Church Street

-Colyer Street at Rio Grande Avenue

Police said anyone taking a taxi or using a ride share should tell the driver they are going to Camping World Stadium and the driver will know where the drop-off area is.

The parade is getting everyone pumped up for the @CampingWorld Bowl game this afternoon! @news6wkmg #News6 pic.twitter.com/Y1PmjfWpE0 — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNCastro) December 28, 2017

