Suspicious death investigation underway in Rockledge

Brevard County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a suspicious death in a residential area Thursday morning.

The death investigation was happening near Shepard and Matthew Drive, according to Sheriff's Office public information officer Tod Goodyear.

The Sheriff's Office dive team and crime scene units responded to the scene, according to video obtained by News 6.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

