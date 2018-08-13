Sanford man accused of killing 82-year-old wife

SANFORD, Fla. - The man who told Sanford police to perform a well-being check on his 82-year-old wife, leading them to discover her body, has been charged in connection with her death, jail records show.

Sanford police said Alice Watson, 82, was found dead at her home on Sycamore Court in Sanford Friday night. Investigators determined her death was a homicide.

Police said earlier in the night they encountered the victim's husband, 75-year-old Elue McDonald Watson, walking around near the railroad tracks at Country Club Road and Lake Mary Boulevard. Elue Watson told police that they should conduct a well-being check on his wife, according to Sanford police, leading police to find Alice Watson's body.

Elue Watson was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping to inflict bodily harm, according to Seminole County Jail records.

Investigators said they have not determined a cause of death in Alice Watson's murder, pending an autopsy report.

