Search continues for missing Titusville woman

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing and endangered woman out of Titusville continued Saturday.

Lori Lynn Upthegrove, 51, was reported missing Tuesday, but she was last seen Sunday at her home on Cleveland Street, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

According to a Titusville police report, her husband, Timothy Upthegrove, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

Police said an officer investigating Lori Upthegrove's disappearance located Timothy Upthegrove driving his wife's vehicle at a Days Inn on Cheney Highway.

Timothy Upthegrove said his wife drove away from their home Monday morning, and he later found her vehicle Tuesday abandoned in front of a store, according to a police report.

Timothy Upthegrove later said that he "needed to come clean" and said his wife threw her car keys at him on Monday and he's had the vehicle ever since, according to police.

"Based on this information, the investigation had to reshift priority regarding finding why the vehicle had been abandoned and in doing so obstructed our investigation," the officer wrote in a police report.

Timothy Upthegrove was arrested and booked into jail.

Lori Upthegrove was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen by family members, according to police.

Crews spent the afternoon searching near the Days Inn where Timothy Upthegrove was found, but police said there were no updates.

"We certainly feel there is hope and we want to do everything we can to bring Lori home," said Brian Goodwin, a longtime friend of Lori Lynn Upthegrove.

Goodwin was one of about a dozen out searching near the Days Inn Saturday.

"You're kind of feeling a little bit helpless," he said. "You know, there's things we can do and there's family and friends that want to do whatever they can, and we think Lori's still out there potentially."

Volunteers can sign up to help with the search at the K-Mart on Cheney Highway.

A friend of Lori's also started a Facebook group to help gather information about her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Lori Upthegrove's whereabouts is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-3972 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

