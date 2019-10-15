Search underway after suspects flee Orange County, crash in Mount Dora

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a suspect after deputies tried to pull over a vehicle with two people inside before the pair fled to another county, crashed and bailed out, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in Orange County around 11:50 p.m. Monday when the pair inside took off, eventually crashing the vehicle in Mount Dora, which is in Lake County.

Shortly after the crash, one of the suspects was taken into custody, according to deputies. Orange County deputies were still working with Mount Dora police officers to locate the second suspect.

Authorities have not released the suspects' names, but said they were wanted on felony charges.

It's unclear whether the search for the second suspect was affecting traffic or nearby schools.

Details on the search and what led up to it were not immediately available.

No other details have been released.

