Section of Orange Avenue in Orlando closed after fatal crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a section of Orange Avenue in Orlando is closed after a fatal crash Monday.

Troopers said investigators responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Mid Florida Drive around 5:10 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said one person is dead and another was transported to a local hospital after the two-car crash.

The southbound lanes of Orange Avenue in the area were closed off.

First responders urged drivers to find a different route if they pass through this section of Orange Avenue.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



