Shooter sought after opening fire on group at 7-Eleven in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were shot late Monday at a 7-Eleven in Orange County, deputies said.

The double shooting was reported at 11:52 p.m. at 3974 S. Orange Blossom Trail between I-4 and Holden Avenue near Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the victims were with others at the store when an unknown person walked up and fired several shots at the group.

The shooter then ran away, deputies said.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, deputies said.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

