Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol cars at the Sumerset Apartments on Lee Road. (Image: Troy Campbell/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Lee Road, according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Road in Orlando around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said a male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

