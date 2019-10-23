Shots reportedly fired in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating reports of gunshots in a local neighborhood.

A witness reported hearing shots fired near a home on Sawyer Street around 8 p.m.

Hours later, law enforcement officers were still investigating in the area, shining their flashlights at what appeared to be bullet holes in a vehicle.

A witness told News 6 he heard dozens of gunshots, saw two vehicles pull up to a home as the exchange continued, then sped away.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured.

