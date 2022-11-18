NASA to provide preview as Orion approaches moon’s sphere of influence

On the second day of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission, Orion used its optical navigation camera to snap black and white photos of planet Earth.

HOUSTON – NASA officials on Friday will hold a news conference at Johnson Space Center in Houston to discuss what the determinedly drifting Orion capsule has ahead of it next: the moon’s sphere of influence and its gravitational pull.

The NASA event is set to begin at 5 p.m. EST and will feature Artemis I Mission Manager Mike Sarafin, Flight Director Jeff Radigan and Orion Vehicle Integration Manager Jim Geffre, according to the space agency.

The Orion capsule hitched a ride to space with NASA’s Space Launch System rocket early Wednesday after two scrubbed launch attempts — on Aug. 29 due to a faulty temperature sensor and on Sept. 4 due to a liquid hydrogen leak — two hurricanes and, generally, a fair amount of patience from mission managers and spectators alike.

The uncrewed spacecraft is now on the move, continuing its 25.5-day journey to the moon’s orbit and back again, traveling faster than Mach 7.

NASA was able to successfully launch the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning.

Success of the Artemis I mission will lead NASA to conduct Artemis II, which will also orbit the moon, but with a crew on board. Following a good run with Artemis II, NASA seeks to land on the moon for the first time in a long time, to put it lightly, with Artemis III.

