SpaceX Dragon capsule undocks from ISS

SpaceX Dragon capsule undocks from the ISS Jan. 9, 2023.

A SpaceX Cargo Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station Monday afternoon.

The Dragon capsule is wrapping up a six-week stay at the ISS, having launched in November for a commercial resupply mission.

The capsule is bringing back 4,400 pounds of supplies and scientific experiments.

Once the capsule reenters the Earth’s atmosphere it’s expected to splash down off the Florida coast on Wednesday.

