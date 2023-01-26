NASA holds Day of Remembrance commemoration at Kennedy Space Center

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A crowd will gather Thursday morning at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center visitor complex to observe the agency’s annual Day of Remembrance.

The event at the Space Mirror Memorial is meant to honor the fallen astronauts of the Apollo 1, Challenger and Colombia missions. Feb. 1 will mark 20 years since the loss of the Colombia Crew.

NASA’s annual commemoration honors Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Ed White Jr., and Roger Chaffee, lost during launch testing on Jan. 27, 1967; space shuttle Challenger astronauts Francis “Dick” Scobee, Michael Smith, Judith Resnik, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis, and Christa McAuliffe, lost on takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986; and space shuttle Columbia astronauts Rick Husband, William McCool, Michael Anderson, David Brown, Kalpana Chawla, Laurel Clark, and Ilan Ramon, lost during post-mission reentry on Feb. 1, 2003. NASA Marshall to Commemorate Fallen Astronauts Jan. 26 (exerpt)

Coverage of the event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will include a wreath-laying ceremony. Kennedy Space Center Director Janet Petro will speak, along with Thad Altman, president and CEO of the Astronauts Memorial Foundation.

