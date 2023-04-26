SpaceX eyes Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Florida

KKENEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is gearing up for a launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket -- as early as Wednesday evening.

SpaceX has not yet confirmed the liftoff date or launch time but previously said it would lift off no earlier than April 26 from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon Heavy rocket will carry a ViaSat-3 communications satellite into orbit. The rocket will also carry a second payload, a small communications satellite called Arcturus, for Astranis.

