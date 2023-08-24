SpaceX confirms Starlink launch for Friday night from Space Coast

SpaceX's 46th launch of the year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Sunday.

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Friday evening for a Falcon 9 rocket launch, more than 12 hours after it plans to launch a crew of astronauts to the International Space Station.

SpaceX confirmed Thursday it was planning a Starlink launch for 9:30 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch would put another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit for SpaceX’s internet network.

After the first stage of the rocket separates, it is expected to return to Earth and land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The forecast from the 45th Space Wing said the weather is 90% “go” for launch. There are backup launch opportunities until about 11:29 p.m. that night.

This is the second launch SpaceX has planned for Friday. SpaceX intends to send its Crew-7 team to the International Space Station atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Friday morning at 3:50 a.m.

When either launch happens News 6 will stream them live.

